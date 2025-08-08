Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada, Second Time In A Month

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, was targeted in a second firing incident within a month on Thursday, raising concerns among locals and fans alike.

Multiple shots were fired at the cafe, located at 85 Avenue and Scott Road, in the early hours of Thursday, as reported by Vancouver City News. Officers from the Surrey Police Service (SPS) responded to the scene at approximately 4:40 am. While staff were present inside the premises during the shooting, no injuries were reported. Authorities have, however, not yet ascertained the motive behind the attack.

Following the incident, the public has been asked to assist with the investigation. Local residents were jolted awake by the sound of gunfire. Speaking to City News' 1130 NewsRadio, Bob Singh, who lives nearby, said, "I saw it from my patio. I heard shots fired, like five or six shots and then the cops came." Another resident, Michelle Gaucher, added, "We were woken up to eight gunshots -- it was not fireworks. And then I got up with the dogs and I could hear sirens in the area. It was the same distance away from where that Kap's Cafe was shot up a couple of weeks ago." Kapil Sharma and his team have not issued any statement yet.

A few hours after the incident, a viral social media post allegedly shared by gangster Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility."Jai Shri Ram... aaj jo Kapil Sharma ke Kap's Cafe, Surrey mein firing hui hai, iski zimmedari Goldy Dhillon te Lawrence Bishnoi gang leti hai... next karwai jald hi Mumbai mein karenge, (Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi gang take responsibility for today's firing at Kap's Cafe in Surrey, we will now do this in Mumbai next)," the post read. There is no independent verification of the claim, but it has caused panic among fans. Goldy Dhillon is allegedly associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's network the new broke out, Kapil's fans took to social media and expressed their concern. "What's the issue with Kapil Sharma a comedian?? Why the gang is targeting him," an X user wrote."This is too shocking," another one wrote. This is the second such incident at Kap's Cafe. Earlier, in the second week of July, an unidentified person had fired at least nine shots at the outlet, just days after its opening. The cafe had remained closed for ten days following the earlier attack. In a social media post after reopening, Kap's Cafe had said, "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up." The cafe had said that they would stand "firm" against the violence to keep the place a symbol of "warmth and community" for its visitors. "Thank you for Your Support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community," they wrote. Kapil had also shared the cafe's reopening announcement, writing, "Proud of you team @thekapscafe (heart emoji)."