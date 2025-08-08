Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Calls India 'Strategic Partner' Amid Tariff Showdown Over Russian Oil Trade


2025-08-08 02:00:50
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Amid an escalating trade dispute over India's purchase of Russian oil, the US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Tommy Pigott, reaffirmed India's standing as a 'strategic partner' during a press briefing. Despite President Trump's imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods and a halt on new trade talks, the State Department emphasized that 'full and frank dialogue' with India will continue.

MENAFN08082025007385015968ID1109902029

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search