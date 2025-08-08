US Calls India 'Strategic Partner' Amid Tariff Showdown Over Russian Oil Trade

Amid an escalating trade dispute over India's purchase of Russian oil, the US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Tommy Pigott, reaffirmed India's standing as a 'strategic partner' during a press briefing. Despite President Trump's imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods and a halt on new trade talks, the State Department emphasized that 'full and frank dialogue' with India will continue.

