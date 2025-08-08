Pay 45 Paise, Get Rs 10 Lakh! Indian Railways' Travel Insurance Explained
Indian Railways offers travel insurance up to Rs 10 lakh for just 45 paise. Opt-in during online ticket booking.
One of the economical and safe schemes offered by the Central Government to Indian Railway passengers is 'Travel Insurance'. The highlight of this scheme is that you can get insurance up to Rs.10 lakh by paying only 45 paise.
Based on the information provided in writing by the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in the Lok Sabha, this scheme is offered as an 'Optional Travel Insurance' option to railway passengers while booking tickets online.
Death: Rs 10 Lakh, Permanent Disability: Rs 10 Lakh, Partial Disability: Rs 7.5 Lakh, Medical Expenses: Rs 2 Lakh, Repatriation of Mortal Remains: Rs 10,000.
Indian citizens above 5 years, Online ticket booking via IRCTC, Confirmed/RAC ticket holders.
Select Travel Insurance during booking. The insurer will contact you. Fill in nominee details. Receive your policy.
Claim Scenarios: Train accidents, Terrorist attacks, Violent incidents, and Serious theft incidents.
333 claims settled in 5 years, totaling Rs 27.22 crore. Contact the insurance company directly for claims. For just 45 paise, get life, health, and death benefits. Opt for 'Travel Insurance' during IRCTC booking.
