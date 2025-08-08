TGS Awarded Streamer Acquisition Contract

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)(8 August 2025) – TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of a streamer acquisition contract in the East Mediterranean. Acquisition is scheduled to commence in Q3 this year and the contract has a duration of approximately 30 days.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to secure this additional streamer contract. By leveraging the Ramform acquisition platform, coupled with our proprietary GeoStreamer technology we are well equipped to deliver the highest data quality to our client."

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.