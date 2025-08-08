50 Pc Tariffs By US Bad Policy Move, India Must Continue To Protect Its Farmers: SBI Report
On the other hand, India - strategically protecting its sovereignty - must continue to protect its farmers from likelihood of predatory practices of select global conglomerates who may vie for a lucrative 'Desi' pie without investing in sustainable market infrastructure creation, anchoring agri value chain financing and being a partner in welfare schemes that upend 'Ease of Living' for our farming community, the report stressed.
Significantly, India has trumped global giants in milk production between 2015-2024.
In the year 2015, India's total milk production stood close to 155.5 million tonnes (EU 154.6 MT and US 94.6 MT). By 2024, India's share had swelled to 211.7 MT (growth of 36 per cent), while EU (including Britain) grew to 165.9 MT and the US 102.5 MT, according to the report.
When it comes to the pharmaceuticals market, India has been a cornerstone of the global supply chain for affordable, high-quality, essential medicines, particularly life saving oncology drugs, antibiotics, and chronic diseases' treatments.
“In the generic drug market, India supplies nearly 35 per cent of the pharmaceutical needs of the US. If the US shifts manufacturing and API production to other countries or domestic facilities, it will take minimum 3-5 years for meaningful capacity,” said the report.
In the US, health expenditure per person per annum is around $15,000, and hence with 35 per cent, India's share in generic drugs tariff is going to impact US citizens significantly.
“Putting tariff on India pharma exports hurts the US objective of reducing the size of general government and goes against the objectives of DOGE. The US national health expenditures is 17.6 per cent of the GDP and the government-sponsored Medicare and Medicaid account for 36 per cent of the total expenditure,” said the report, adding that higher price of affordable medicines increase both expenditure under Medicare and Medicaid and also the out-of-pocket expenditure of private citizens.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment