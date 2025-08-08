South Korea: Ex-Top Security Adviser Cho Appears For Questioning Again In Marine Death Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Aug 8 (IANS) Former National Security Adviser of South Korea, Cho Tae-yong appeared before a special counsel team Friday for another round of questioning over allegations of government interference in an initial probe into the death of a Marine in 2023.

Cho, who was questioned by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team last week, told reporters that he would tell the truth as he arrived at the office in southern Seoul.

The case centers on allegations the investigation results into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun during a search mission for torrential rain victims in July 2023 were later changed to clear the initial suspects of responsibility.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol allegedly flew into a rage upon hearing the preliminary probe results that found a senior Marine commander responsible for Chae's death during a meeting of presidential aides later that month.

Cho, who attended the meeting, acknowledged Yoon's outburst during questioning last week, reversing his previous denial of the alleged incident, Yonhap news agency reported.

Lim Ki-hoon, another participant of the meeting who was serving as the presidential defense secretary at the time, also appeared before the team Friday for a second round of questioning after his first session last month.

Lim, who briefed Yoon on the probe results at the meeting, has told special prosecutors that Yoon erupted in anger and called then Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup to rebuke him about the results.

Earlier on August 4, special counsel team raided the office of South korea's former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae over the allegations on the Marine death.

The team carried out searches and seizures on the offices, vehicles and mobile phones of Park and other former justice ministry officials as part of its investigation into the allegations surrounding the probe into the marine's death.

-- IANS

int/bpd/rs