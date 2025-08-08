Instagram's Map Feature Has People Screaming Privacy Nightmare - Should You Be Worried?

Users are flagging concerns and privacy risks over Instagram's new geolocation feature, which was rolled out on Wednesday, with several claiming that user location sharing is turned on by default, despite the social media platform's claim that it is an "opt-in" feature.

The criticism of this feature, which is similar to rival app Snapchat's (SNAP) Snap Map, is further exacerbated by users calling out Instagram for copying features from its rivals. With the maps update, Instagram also introduced functionality to repost public reels and feed posts, similar to how one can reshare content on TikTok and X.

Through Maps, Instagram users can share their most recent active location and discover location-based content from their friends and favourite creators. For instance, if a friend shares a story from a local music festival, it will show up on the map. Likewise, if a creator uploads a reel about a new restaurant in your area, it will appear on the Instagram Map for discovery.

Social media platforms and Big Tech companies have long faced criticism from the public and lawmakers for their hold on sensitive user data, including location. Through various laws over the years, user consent and clear settings in the apps have been made mandatory for several services involving critical data.

"I can't believe Instagram launched a map feature that exposes everyone's location without any warning," said one user on Threads.

Users have criticized the Instagram Map tool as "dangerous," raising concerns about stalking risks. Several posts on X, summarized by Grok, flagged that Meta appeared to be sharing users' locations without consent - despite the company's claim that the feature is opt-in.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri disputed those claims. "Your location will only be shared *if* you decide to share it, and if you do, it can only [be] shared with a limited group of people you choose. To start, location sharing is *completely off.*" Mosseri wrote on Threads on Thursday.

“If you do decide to share your location, the three options are a custom list you make, your Close Friends list, or followers you follow back.”

Here's a way to turn it off: Go to Settings and Activity, then Story, Live and Location, and then Location Sharing Instagram Map. Finally, check No One.

The new map feature was launched for users in the U.S. on Wednesday, with broader global availability to follow soon. Users can find the Instagram Map at the top of their DM inbox.

As of their last close, Meta Platforms' (META) shares are up over 30% year-to-date.

