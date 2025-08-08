Huma Qureshi's Cousin Stabbed To Death: CCTV Footage Shows Moment Asif Was Murdered In Delhi (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was murdered in Delhi following an altercation over parking a scooter. The two accused in the case have been apprehended, Delhi Police said on Friday. A disturbing CCTV footage has now surfaced on social media, capturing the murder. The camera installed outside the residence reportedly also captured the accused leaving the premises at approximately 12:50 am, hours before the murder was discovered.

According to a statement by Delhi Police, Asif Qureshi (42), son of Ilyas Qureshi and resident of Bhogal, Jangpura, was murdered on August 7 at around 10:30 pm following an altercation with the accused over the issue of parking of a scooter belonging to the accused.

During the altercation, one of the accused attacked Asif Qureshi with a sharp pointed object (poker) on the chest, resulting in his death.

Two Accused Caught

The accused, identified as Ujjwal (19) years, and Gautam (18) have been apprehended, according to the Delhi Police. Further investigation into this matter is underway.(With inputs from ANI)