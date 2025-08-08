Viral Video: 'Sanskari Boy' Ranveer Singh Leaves Internet In Awe As He Kisses Elderly Fan's Hand, Touches Her Feet

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh won the internet after a video showing him touching the feet of an elderly fan and kissing her hand went viral. Donning a black jacket, black trousers, and dark shades, Ranveer spotted the woman waiting for him as he exited a studio in Bandra, Mumbai.

What happened next has become a viral moment on the internet.

A video widely circulating on social media showed Ranveer Sing leaving a studio in Bandra and suddenly engaging in a lively conversation with an elderly woman.

He could be seen breaking away from his entourage to engage in a lively and cheerful conversation with the elderly woman who was waiting to see him.

After sharing a few laughs, the encounter took a truly touching turn. The impromptu chat turned into a heartwarming moment when he gently kissed her hand, then followed it with the ultimate sign of respect in Indian culture by bending down to touch her feet and seek her blessings.

He even waved to the people inside the house. Just a few hours later, the actor was photographed at the Mumbai airport , leaving the city.

WATCH Ranveer Singh's viral video here:

The viral video of the "heartwarming" moment left the internet in awe. The actor is being widely praised for his humility after he was spotted sharing a heartwarming moment with the elderly fan during an outing in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

“He has a great attitude,” one user wrote, while others shared messages like“Sweet moment” and“A” One usre even called him “Sanskari boy.”

On the professional front, Ranveer's last major appearance was in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

He will next be seen in the upcoming spy action thriller Dhurandhar , which Aditya Dhar has helmed. The first look of Dhurandhar was unveiled on Ranveer Singh's 40th birthday last month. It introduced 20-year-old actor Sara Arjun as his co-star.