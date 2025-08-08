Viral Video: 'Sanskari Boy' Ranveer Singh Leaves Internet In Awe As He Kisses Elderly Fan's Hand, Touches Her Feet
What happened next has become a viral moment on the internet.
A video widely circulating on social media showed Ranveer Sing leaving a studio in Bandra and suddenly engaging in a lively conversation with an elderly woman.Also Read | Ranveer Singh's YRF exit 'didn't hurt,' says Casting Director Shanoo Sharma
He could be seen breaking away from his entourage to engage in a lively and cheerful conversation with the elderly woman who was waiting to see him.
After sharing a few laughs, the encounter took a truly touching turn. The impromptu chat turned into a heartwarming moment when he gently kissed her hand, then followed it with the ultimate sign of respect in Indian culture by bending down to touch her feet and seek her blessings.
He even waved to the people inside the house. Just a few hours later, the actor was photographed at the Mumbai airport , leaving the city.
WATCH Ranveer Singh's viral video here:
The viral video of the "heartwarming" moment left the internet in awe. The actor is being widely praised for his humility after he was spotted sharing a heartwarming moment with the elderly fan during an outing in Mumbai on Wednesday night.
“He has a great attitude,” one user wrote, while others shared messages like“Sweet moment” and“A” One usre even called him “Sanskari boy.”Also Read | Meet Dhurandhar full cast: Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal Ranveer Singh upcoming movies
On the professional front, Ranveer's last major appearance was in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.
He will next be seen in the upcoming spy action thriller Dhurandhar , which Aditya Dhar has helmed. The first look of Dhurandhar was unveiled on Ranveer Singh's 40th birthday last month. It introduced 20-year-old actor Sara Arjun as his co-star.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment