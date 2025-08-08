That Sinking Feeling For Myanmar's Exiled Opposition

MENAFN - Asia Times) Myanmar's military regime has staged a cosmetic makeover in recent days. On July 30, the State Administration Council (SAC) junta transformed into the State Security and Peace Commission (SSPC), ending a four-and-a-half-year state of emergency as preparations began for a year-end general election.

After years of speculation following the February 2021 military coup, the junta's“transition plan” is taking its misshapen form. There will likely be some measure of international interest in the SSPC's evolving plans to hold polls in the midst of a nationwide civil war, but there shouldn't be any hope that a pseudo-election can solve the conflict.

How will Myanmar's revolutionary complex respond to the regime's plans? So far, the response from the exiled National Unity Government (NUG) has been muted. There has been no official reaction, not even the obligatory ridicule that such steps should evoke, either by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) or the Acting President's office.

The National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC), which includes multiple ethnic political actors and strike committees, has likewise been silent.

The Joint Anti-Sham Elections Working Committee of the NUG and NUCC set the tone in an October 2024 statement to reject the elections:“we will not accept any political paths which have been based on 2008 constitution, including the planned census process of military and the sham election.”

The late-2024“nationwide census” was a ham-fisted process by the SAC to establish a population count as a precursor to eventual polls. The census results claimed to have enumerated a total population of“51,316,756, including 32,191,407 from the census and 19,125,349 from estimated data.” This is voodoo data of meaningless exactitude.

The elections will almost certainly be as clumsy and unconvincing as the census. The SSPC's Union Election Commission (UEC) has already registered some 55 political parties . The absurd-looking and sounding Myanmar Electronic Voting Machine (MEVM) is being trialed across the country in regime-controlled urban centers.

The same grievances of massive electoral malfeasance in November 2020, with some 13 million fake votes, which undergird the regime's justification for the coup, are as absurdly unconvincing now as every time junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing mentions them in his meandering speeches.

The National League for Democracy (NLD) won those elections indisputably, during a pandemic, and the vote reflected not just Aung San Suu Kyi's broad popularity but the rejection of the military, as the vote likewise reflected in 2015.