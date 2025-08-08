Amira Kadal Footbridge Nearing Completion: Officials

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: The construction of the Amira Kadal pedestrian footbridge in Srinagar is nearing completion, with officials confirming that work on one side of the bridge has been finalized and preparations are underway to start construction on the other side.

Officials said the relocation of shops has been completed and soil testing is underway for final concrete laying on Lal Chowk side.

An official from Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) said the work on the bridge is almost completed.

He said now the pending portion is on the opposite side where the shop relocation has been done.“Soil testing is completed and we will soon begin laying the concrete base,” he said.

He added that once this last phase is initiated, the bridge is expected to become operational soon.“We are working on it and hopefully, it will be functional soon,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Notably, the footbridge, located at the busy Amira Kadal area of Lal Chowk, is being constructed under the Srinagar Smart City project and aims to decongest pediatrician movement and improve connectivity.

Earlier in February, nearly 40 % of the work had been completed, including the installation of pillars and girders. The remaining delay was largely due to pending shop relocations on one end of the bridge.

Meanwhile, the project, estimated at Rs 7.17 crore, was initially scheduled for completion by May 2024. However, shifting commercial establishments caused delays. With the relocation now completed and infrastructure work progressing, authorities are confident the bridge will soon be thrown open to the public.

Officials said the project is not just about creating a crossing but about building a vibrant public space with improved aesthetics and walkability for the heart of Srinagar's commercial hub .