JLNM Hospital Faces Equipment Shortage, Substantial Funds Remain Unspent

Srinagar- The JLNM Hospital at Rainawari in Srinagar, is facing a critical shortage of essential medical equipment required for routine patient care, even as substantial funds remain unutilized.

Insiders said that the persistent lack of basic instruments has left patients, attendants, and the medical staff exasperated.

Multiple patients and their attendants said that they have been waiting for months to undergo necessary medical tests and procedures because basic instruments such as forceps and scissors are simply not available.“We have been forced to delay important biopsies and other procedures for weeks,” said one patient's relative.

“Doctors say their hands are tied, as they are not allowed to independently arrange or purchase even these basic items needed for our treatment,” they said.

The situation is especially baffling given that the hospital reportedly has eight crore rupees available under the Hospital Development Fund (HDF). However, hospital sources said that the procurement of equipment does not fall within the hospital's direct authority.

Instead, the Jammu and Kashmir government has created entities like the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (MSCL) for centralized procurement of essential equipment. Yet, it appears that procuring smaller, basic items may not always be a top priority for these agencies.

The ripple effect of this shortfall is being felt most acutely by poor patients, many of whom are now being forced to turn to private hospitals for essential treatments and tests, incurring heavy financial burdens in the process.

When contacted, Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakina Itoo clarified the procedure, stating,“The Medical Corporation receives requisitions from the Heads of Departments (HODs) of hospitals. Whether it's equipment or smaller needs, as soon as a requisition is made, the MSCL dispatches them. However, if certain essential items are still not available, I believe the issue lies with HODs not sending the necessary requisition. If a requisition had been sent, the items would have been provided. I will personally check if the requisitions were sent but the items not provided. These are basic necessities; for instance, if you don't have scissors, how will you conduct surgeries? For every procedure, basic items are required. I will look into this to ensure the process is streamlined.” (KNO)