Tourism To Boost Jobs For Gurez Youth: CM Omar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Gurez- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday reiterated the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, saying the region must regain its state status“as soon as possible.”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the National Tribal Festival in Gurez valley, Omar said it has been a long time since the Supreme Court urged the Centre to act swiftly on the matter.

“When the court gave its verdict on Article 370, two critical points were made-one was to hold assembly elections within a stipulated timeframe and the other was about restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest,” Omar said.“A lot of time has passed since that ruling. We want Jammu and Kashmir to become a state again as soon as possible.”

The Chief Minister, who was in Gurez for the inauguration of various tribal and adventure activities, said such festivals not only encourage cultural exchange but also unlock tourism potential in far-off border regions.

“I hope events like this tribal festival will draw more visitors to Gurez. People from places like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu came here and got to experience a different culture for the first time. That's the beauty of such festivals-they help us appreciate the cultural richness and diversity India is known for,” he said.

Touching upon the broader scope of tourism in border areas, Omar said peace along the Line of Control (LoC) is essential for promoting tourism in regions like Gurez, Tangdhar, Keran, and Machil in Kashmir, and similar locations in Jammu.

“Border tourism will not only generate employment but also improve the economic conditions of the residents in these remote areas. We will push for it whenever there is peace along the borders,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Omar flagged off a rafting expedition in the Kishanganga river, calling Gurez a future hub for adventure tourism.“With its pristine natural landscape and riverine beauty, Gurez is poised to become a premier destination for adventure seekers,” he said.

Addressing the gathering at the festival, Omar described tribal communities as the“living soul” of India's cultural mosaic.“Such festivals enhance the spirit of unity and respect across regions and communities,” he remarked.

He also held a public interaction in Dawar area, where locals presented their concerns. The chief minister assured them that their grievances would be addressed promptly.

Tribal groups from various states showcased their traditions, music, and cuisine at the festival, offering visitors a glimpse into the rich tapestry of India's indigenous heritage.