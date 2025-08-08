Centre Flags 3,360 MW Hydropower Capacity In J&K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Jammu and Kashmir is home to several key hydropower projects that contribute significantly to the region's and the country's energy grid, the Union Ministry of Power informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said that as of August 2025, the total installed capacity of hydropower plants (HEPs) in the region stands at 3,360 megawatts (MW), operated under the Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

Major contributors include Baglihar-I and II in Ramban (450 MW each), Dulhasti in Kishtwar (390 MW), Salal-I & II in Reasi and Udhampur (690 MW), Uri-I (480 MW) and Uri-II (240 MW), Sewa-II in Mahska (120 MW), Kishanganga in Bandipora (330 MW), and Lower Jhelum and Upper Sindh-II with 105 MW each.

All projects, the ministry said, were developed after securing necessary environmental clearances from the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), ensuring adherence to ecological and sustainability norms.

Regular environmental and ecological impact assessments are conducted for these hydropower plants to minimize any potential harm to local ecosystems, Naik added.

However, given their location in the Himalayan upper reaches above 1,500 metres, many of these projects are prone to geological and climatic vulnerabilities. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has flagged certain HEPs in J&K as vulnerable and has advised developers to implement Early Warning Systems (EWS) for timely detection and response to natural hazards.

These measures aim to safeguard both the infrastructure and local communities, especially in the face of extreme weather or disaster events.