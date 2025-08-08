IVF Clinics Spark Outcry In Kashmir Over Lack Of Regulation
With the region witnessing high rates of infertility, dozens of fertility clinics have mushroomed, often promoting“renowned” specialists from Delhi, Punjab, or abroad. But many locals question the authenticity of these claims.“They say the doctor is from AIIMS or abroad – but where is the proof?” said Shakeela Bano, who has been seeking treatment for seven years.“All my savings are gone.”
Health experts warn that the absence of regulation allows clinics to exploit vulnerable couples.“Poor people are duped by false advertisements,” said Bashir Ahmad Bhat, a healthcare expert. He urged both regulation and public awareness to combat deceptive practices.
The outcry extends to other specialties too – from oncology to orthopaedics – with patients claiming that clinics use the same marketing playbook: prestigious affiliations, weekend“celebrity doctors,” and promises of 100% success.
Many have appealed to Health Minister Sakina Itoo, seeking urgent intervention to verify doctors' credentials, cap consultation fees, and crack down on false advertising.
According to KNO, Dr. Mohammad Salim Khan, President of the JK Medical Council, said clinics are expected to follow existing laws, and district health authorities are responsible for monitoring them.“We oversee doctors' registration and professional conduct,” he added.
