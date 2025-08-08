Scryb Announces Effective Date Of Proposed Share Consolidation
The post-Consolidation Common Shares will continue to trade on the CSE under the Company's existing name and trading symbol. The Consolidation is subject to the approval of the CSE. The new CUSIP and ISIN of the Company will be 81111V206 and CA81111V2066, respectively.
The Company currently has 323,187,472 Common Shares issued and outstanding, and following the Consolidation, will have approximately 32,318,731 Common Shares issued and outstanding, prior to rounding of fractional Common Shares. No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the proposed Consolidation. Any fractional Common Shares resulting from the proposed Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Common Shares, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional Common Shares rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share.
TSX Trust Company (" TSX Trust "), the Company's registrar and transfer agent, will mail out a Letter of Transmittal to the shareholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2025 providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their Letter of Transmittal, to TSX Trust in accordance with the instructions in the Letter of Transmittal.
About Scryb Inc.
Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across AI, biotech, digital health, and cybersecurity.
