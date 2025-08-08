Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Army Loses 1,040 More Soldiers And 52 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine


2025-08-08 01:05:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information was published in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook .

The Russian army also lost 11,083 (+7) tanks, 23,102 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 31,232 (+52) artillery systems, 1,456 (+0) MLRS, 1,203 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 421 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical UAVs – 50,168 (+238), cruise missiles – 3,555 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and fuel tankers – 57,731 (+126), special equipment – 3,936 (+0).

The data is being clarified.

Read also: Over 1,000 people evacuated from Korabel microdistrict in Kherson

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 7, as of 22:00, there were 119 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and Russian troops on the frontline .

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

MENAFN08082025000193011044ID1109901911

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search