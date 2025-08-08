Russian Army Loses 1,040 More Soldiers And 52 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army also lost 11,083 (+7) tanks, 23,102 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 31,232 (+52) artillery systems, 1,456 (+0) MLRS, 1,203 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 421 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical UAVs – 50,168 (+238), cruise missiles – 3,555 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and fuel tankers – 57,731 (+126), special equipment – 3,936 (+0).
The data is being clarified.Read also: Over 1,000 people evacuated from Korabel microdistrict in Kherson
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 7, as of 22:00, there were 119 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and Russian troops on the frontline .
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
