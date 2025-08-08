Public And Private Sectors Unite To Enhance Vision Care Access For Patients In Need Ahead Of SG60

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that reflects Singapore's commitment to inclusive healthcare and smarter service delivery, the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) and OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation have come together to support the delivery of eyeglasses for patients in need at the SNEC Low Vision Clinic, just in time for SG60.

Under this collaboration, eligible SNEC patients with low vision can collect their prescribed eyewear directly from the Spectacle Hut store at SingHealth Campus, making the journey from prescription to pick-up simpler and more accessible. By integrating dispensing support into the vision care pathway, the partnership helps close critical gaps in the delivery of specialised eyewear for those who need it most.

To support the initiative, the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation has contributed 600 pairs of eyeglasses - including 400 pairs of high-plus reading glasses and 200 pairs of ophthalmic frames for prescription glasses to expand availability and offer patients a wider range of options. High-plus reading glasses provide enhanced magnification for low vision patients, enabling them to perform daily activities such as reading and other near tasks more comfortably and independently.

“This initiative represents a new kind of coordination between clinical care and retail expertise,” said Patricia Koh, Head of the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea.“As Singapore celebrates 60 years of progress, we're proud to support solutions that put patients at the center of our efforts.”

“This collaboration affords greater convenience to our low vision patients, who often already have challenges getting around. It is a welcome opportunity for us to enhance our patients' experience and improve their quality of life by helping them increase reading and near task performance,” said Lisa Ong, Head of Allied Health at SNEC.

The new initiative reflects Singapore's continued leadership in eye care innovation, aligned with the national SG60 theme:“Building Our Singapore Together.” With an ageing population and growing demand for rehabilitation services, this partnership offers a glimpse into the future of more connected, community-responsive healthcare.



About the Singapore National Eye Centre

Singapore National Eye Centre was incorporated in 1989 and commenced operations in 1990. It is the designated national centre within the public sector healthcare network, and spearheads and coordinates the provision of specialised ophthalmological services with emphasis on quality education and research. Since its opening in 1990, SNEC has achieved rapid growth and currently manages an annual workload of 400,000 outpatient visits and 40,000 major eye surgeries and lasers.

Ten subspecialties in Cataract and Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Corneal and External Eye Disease, Glaucoma, Neuro-Ophthalmology, Oculoplastics, Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, Refractive Surgery, Ocular Inflammation and Immunology, Medical Retina and Surgical Retina have been established to provide a full range of eye treatments from comprehensive to tertiary levels for the entire spectrum of eye conditions.

SNEC was accorded the Excellence for Singapore Award in 2003 for achieving excellence in the area of Ophthalmology, thrusting Singapore into international prominence. In 2006, SNEC received the first Minister for Health Award for public health. Clinician scientists from Singapore National Eye Centre and Singapore Eye Research Institute were awarded the prestigious President's Science and Technology Award in 2009, 2010 and 2014 for their outstanding contributions in translational, clinical and epidemiological research in cornea, retina and glaucoma. Visit us at

About the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation

The OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation is a registered charitable organization dedicated to eliminating uncorrected poor vision within a generation. As part of EssilorLuxottica's commitment to universal vision care, the Foundation works to expand access for millions in underserved communities worldwide. It is the Global Collaborating Partner of the World Health Organization's SPECS 2030 initiative, which focuses on refractive error, myopia prevention, and improving access to care in low-resource settings. With operations in more than 130 countries, it is the largest organization in the world focused on refractive error correction and delivery.

Learn more at: onesight.essilorluxottica.com

