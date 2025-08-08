MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 7, 2025 5:49 am - Westborough Welcomes Many to the Table with a Successful "Fill a Truck" food drive event Championed by the Westborough Food Pantry, Mark's Moving & Storage and Roche Bros.

Westborough, MA, August 2, 2025 -- A steady stream of Westborough neighbors brought shopping bag upon shopping bag to donate to the“Fill a Truck” event on Saturday, July 26, at Roche Bros. at Bay State Commons in Westborough. The successful event, championed by the Westborough Food Pantry, Mark's Moving & Storage and Roche Bros. helped collect more than 2200 pounds of food, plus hundreds of dollars worth of cash and gift card donations.

Polly Thayer of the Westborough Food Pantry noted,“Once again, the Westborough neighbors stepped up and took an active role in helping families who are experiencing food insecurity. We are deeply grateful for their donations and the generous participation of our sponsors Mark's Moving & Storage and Roche Bros.”

Mark Silverman of Mark's Moving added,“It was humbling to be on hand and see the many smiling faces of donors who knew they were making an impact. We were delighted to donate and provide the transportation for this food drive event.” Mark's Moving and Storage, also based in Westborough, providing the tractor trailer truck for the event.

John McCarthy of Roche Bros noted,“We were delighted to act as the staging ground and supermarket partner for this event. Our passion for quality service and products is in our roots, and despite our growth over the years, we work to provide the same neighborhood grocery store experience and community dedication as we did in our first butcher shop in Roslindale, MA.”

In Massachusetts, 804,180 people are facing hunger - and of them 177,040 are children, according to Project Bread. That includes 1 of 8 adults and 1 or 9 children.

About The Westborough Food Pantry:

The Westborough Food Pantry opened in 1986 providing approximately 30 people with food. As of 2023, the Food Pantry provides food for over 150 Westborough families for a total of over 450 people each week. The organization distributes an average of 5000 pounds of food each week to Westborough families in need. That's over 130 TONS of food per year!

The Food Pantry has a completely volunteer staff of over 85 men and women. It takes more than 150 hours each week to purchase food, pick up and sort donated food and check expiration dates, stock the Pantry shelves, maintain our facility, handle administrative duties and staff our food pantry store. Volunteers are encouraged to contact the Pantry at

About Mark's Moving and Storage:

Mark's Moving and Storage, 111 Milk St., Westborough, offers a wide range of moving and storage services, including commercial on demand warehouse storage local and long-distance residential and corporate moving, air freight, container shipping, record storage management, disposal, packing and unpacking services, portable storage containers, warehousing and fire and flood remediation.

Mark's Moving and Storage's non-profit division Mark's Northeastern Furniture Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and was established to re-purpose discarded furniture and provide for charities and individuals in need. Since 2011, the foundation and its partners have distributed thousands of pieces of re-purposed furniture. More than 1,000,000 pounds of furniture have been given to individuals and local charities, such as the United Way of Tri-County and Household Goods. For more information, visit the firm's website,

About Roche Bros. Supermarkets:

Family-owned-and-operated, Roche Bros. Supermarkets have nurtured a tradition of community since 1952. With an insatiable desire to offer premium perishables, unbeatable service, delectable catering, prepared foods, and more, Roche Bros. help good memories start here. For more details about Roche Bros., visit