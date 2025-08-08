American Momentum Bank Partners With Eunify To Provide Customizable Association Management Software

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 7, 2025 10:21 am - American Momentum Bank's association banking division has partnered with eUnify, a comprehensive community association management software tool, to provide enhanced services to its growing roster of association banking clients

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (August 7, 2025) - American Momentum Bank's association banking division has partnered with eUnify, a comprehensive community association management software tool, to provide enhanced services to its growing roster of association banking clients. The software company works with banking partners across the country to build systems that optimize efficiency for homeowners associations (HOAs) and condominium owners associations (COAs).

“We are excited to partner with eUnify and offer our clients another great option for streamlined association management,” said Heather Karamitsos, senior vice president, director of association banking for American Momentum Bank.“eUnify is a highly customizable tool that offers associations of all sizes the flexibility they need to build a tool that works best for them. We've been very impressed with the eUnify team and the interface, and are eager to offer this solution to our association banking clients.”

eUnify is an all-in-one, cloud-based platform designed to streamline community association management. With integrated accounting, automated banking tools, and user-friendly portals for managers, boards, and homeowners, eUnify helps communities run smarter and more efficiently.

The integration between eUnify's portal and American Momentum Bank's banking services also streamlines payment processing for homeowners. The bank's association banking division offers a variety of competitive deposit products and specialized lending programs for capital improvements.

“At eUnify, we're committed to building powerful, intuitive tools that simplify community association management and make life easier for managers, board members, and homeowners alike,” said Steve Serra, CEO of eUnify.“Our partnership with American Momentum Bank is another exciting step in delivering more value to our clients. With seamless banking integration, smart automation, and AI-powered features already in place, we're just getting started.”

For American Momentum Bank client Lifetime HOA Management, working with eUnify has been essential to their success. San Antonio, Texas-based Lifetime HOA Management currently services 114 associations in Texas, covering more than 45,000 units. The association management company has worked with eUnify for almost a decade and recently switched its banking to American Momentum Bank.

“It was important for us that American Momentum Bank and eUnify were compatible,” said Rey Sauceda, CEO and president of Lifetime HOA Management.“Working with eUnify has resulted in efficiencies that have helped us better manage our clients' assets, and we wanted to continue with them as our software provider as we moved our banking to American Momentum.”

For Sauceda, the customer service and customization were also important.

“As a Texas-based company, we want to work with companies that exude that Texas hospitality when it comes to customer service,” Sauceda added.“American Momentum Bank and eUnify both share that value with our company and provide a unique product that meets the needs of our clients.”

American Momentum Bank also works with software providers CINC Systems and Vantaca, offering its association banking clients several options when choosing an association management software tool.

About American Momentum Bank

American Momentum Bank, a Texas-chartered banking association with total assets of $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, provides comprehensive products and services for businesses and individuals. American Momentum Bank has 18 full-service banking centers in Texas and eight full-service banking centers in Florida. American Momentum Bank's strong capitalization, superior asset quality and experienced management teams position it as one of the premier banks in each state. Visit to learn more.

About eUnify

eUnify is a leading provider of all-in-one, cloud-based software solutions for community association management. Designed to streamline operations and enhance communication, eUnify's platform includes a full accounting suite, automated banking integration, customizable user portals, and robust management tools for boards, managers, and homeowners. With a mobile-first approach and AI-powered features, eUnify continues to innovate in support of efficient, connected communities nationwide. Learn more at

