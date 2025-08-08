Fish Protein Market Size, Current Trends, Active Key Players, And Growth Projection Up To 2026

Surge in demand of fish protein in pharmaceutical & cosmetics industry, rise in demand for organic animal feed, increase in demand for fish protein poultry feed

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fish proteins market size was estimated at $3.19 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $4.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2026.Rise in demand of fish protein in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry, increase in demand for organic animal feed due to growing awareness about toxic effects of chemical based animal feed products, and surge in demand for fish protein in the poultry feed industry drive the growth of the global fish protein market. On the other hand, high cost of fish protein, and low direct intake of fish-based protein impedes the growth to certain extent. However, rise in adoption of Fish Protein Hydrolyzed (FPH) collagen in nutritional cosmetics have created a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.Request Sample Report at:Increase in awareness about animal feed has been witnessed among poultry farm owners in the recent years. Consumers choose fish meal as animal feed, as it improves the health and production of poultry birds. In addition, rise in concern about beauty among consumers fuel the demand for nutricosmetics, thereby boosting the growth of the market.Fish protein serves as a rich food additive, which extracted from whole fish. Three types of fish protein extracts are available in the market, which include fish protein concentrate (FPC), fish protein hydrolysate (FPH), and fish protein isolate (FPI). Fish protein is extracted through particular fish species such as Yellowtail amberjack, Tuna, Anchovy, Coho Salmon, Trout, Snapper, Tilapia, Bluefish, Pollock, Grouper, Sardines, Mackerel, Cod, Haddock, Flounder, Perch, and Halibut. The consumption of fish protein is witnessed to be higher in the animal feed industry, and followed by pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.Buy This Research Report:The report segments the global fish protein market into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into fish protein concentrate (FPC), fish protein hydrolysate (FPH), and fish protein isolate (FPI). The applications covered in the study include animal feed, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on geography, Europe held the highest share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the global fish protein market. This is attributed to increasing the application of fish protein in animal feed as well as cosmetic industry. On the other hand, North America held the second largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the estimated period. This is due to the rise in awareness of fish meal as poultry feed.For Purchase Enquiry at:The growth of the global fish protein is majorly driven by factors such as upsurge in demand for fish meal in the livestock industry, owing to rise in awareness about toxic effects of chemical-based animal feed products. Moreover, alarming increase in prevalence of obesity and rise in fascination among youth to gain muscle mass propel the demand for fish protein. In addition, surge in incidence of poultry diseases boosts the demand for fish protein. This is attributed to the fact that fish meal contains 72% fish protein and helps to increase the resistance power of poultry birds against various diseases, which helps to increase their life span, which, in turn, propels the growth of the global fish protein market. However, increase in preference of proteins extracted from alternate sources such as plant-based proteins, due to high cost of fish protein, rise in concerns pertaining to storage, and high transportation cost restrain the fish protein market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for trendy cosmetics such as nutricosmetics, which contain fish protein and increase in popularity of fish protein among youth are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.Key market players-Aroma NZBevenovo CoApelsa GuadalajaraMukka Seafood IndustriesBioOregon Protein LimitedQingdao Future GroupNutrifishNew Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. LtdScanbio Marine GroupTaian Health Chemical Co., LtdTrending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Textured Vegetable Protein Market:Textured Protein Market:Protein Supplement Market:

