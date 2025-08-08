The Umansky Law Firm Announces Dismissed Charges In Mistaken Identity Case In Polk County

Polk County, Florida – Thanks to the thorough investigation conducted by Quanejha“Q” Erwin of The Umansky Law Firm Criminal Defense & Injury Attorneys , charges against a Polk County man, M.C., were dismissed just before his jury trial began. M.C. had been facing serious charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and grand theft after being mistakenly identified as a suspect in a theft video. The charges were dropped after Ms. Erwin uncovered critical evidence that had been ignored during the initial investigation.

M.C. had been accused of sawing off catalytic converters from two vehicles in a neighborhood. A video recording from one of the victims initially appeared to capture him at the scene. However, the only physical evidence against M.C. was his fingerprints and ID, which had been left in a bag mistakenly forgotten in the vehicle when M.C. had earlier visited the Hard Rock Casino with the actual thief.

Quanejha“Q” Erwin's efforts to take a deeper look into the case led to the discovery of key information that ultimately cleared her client's name.

“It became clear early on that my client was being wrongly accused,” said Erwin, who was hired to take over the case after M.C.'s public defender failed to pursue a thorough investigation.

M.C., who had been facing a potential sentence of 50 months in prison, maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal. Now a free man, M.C. can move forward with his life, his reputation restored. His case serves as a reminder of the critical role that thorough investigations and strong legal representation play in ensuring justice is served.

Ms. Erwin's diligent work included conducting depositions and gathering crucial evidence, which revealed the incomplete nature of the police investigation.

Bill“The Lawman” Umansky of The Umansky Law Firm praised Ms. Erwin's dedication:“Quanejha Erwin is a fantastic lawyer who puts her heart and soul into every trial she does. She exemplifies our law firm, which achieves outstanding results and always moves the class in a positive direction.”

CASE INFORMATION

10th Judicial Circuit of Polk County

State of Florida v. M.C.

Case No: 2024CF002356A000XX

