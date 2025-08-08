Ukraine's International Reserves Decline To $43B In July

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The data was published on the central bank's official website , as reported by Ukrinform.

“As of 1 August 2025, Ukraine's international reserves stood at USD 43,030.8 million, according to preliminary data. In July, international reserves decreased by 4.5%. These dynamics were driven by the NBU's FX interventions and Ukraine's FX debt repayments,” the report reads.

According to the NBU, a total of USD 2,122.1 million came into the government's FX accounts with the NBU in July, including: USD 1,171.0 million from the European Union under the G7's initiative Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA), USD 513.2 million from the IMF under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, USD 414.0 million from the placement of domestic government debt securities, USD 23.9 million via World Bank accounts.

A total of USD 793.0 million was spent on servicing and repaying the FX public debt. In addition, Ukraine repaid USD 2.6 million to the International Monetary Fund.

“The NBU sold USD 3,457.3 million on the FX market and bought USD 0.3 million to replenish international reserves, according to balance sheet data. As a result, the NBU was a net seller of USD 3,457.0 million in foreign currency in July,” the report reads.

The regulator noted that in July, financial instruments increased in value by USD 101.5 million due to revaluation.

International reserves are now covering 4.7 months of future imports.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's international reserves rose by 1.2% in June, reaching $45.1 billion.

Photo credit: NBU