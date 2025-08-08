403
Crestview Expands Gulf Presence With New VP Head Of Middle East
(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI - Strategic communications and public affairs firm Crestview is expanding its Gulf presence with the appointment of Alexander M. Wegner as its new vice president, head of Middle East.
Under the leadership of Wegner, Crestview's team in the Gulf will be focusing on three core areas: strategic and executive positioning, stakeholder engagement, and market entry and access.
Wegner has 17 years' experience across the Middle East and Africa. He has successfully built and scaled new practices, led international teams and worked with major corporate, government and philanthropic organizations in Bahrain, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.
His clients have included Ministers, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, CEOs, sovereign wealth funds and Fortune 500 firms.
“I'm delighted to lead Crestview's fast-growing business in the Middle East,” said“Crestview has a hard-earned reputation for consistent excellence and impact, and the caliber and commitment of colleagues throughout the firm is nothing short of exceptional. I can't think of a more capable group of people to write the next chapter of Crestview's global growth story with, and I'm excited about all we're going to achieve with and for our clients here in the Gulf.”
Julian Ovens, a partner and former resource executive and chief of staff to Canada's foreign and international trade ministers, added:“Gulf markets have always been key - during my time in government, resources and investment banking. With our world changing more profoundly and rapidly than anyone had predicted just a few years ago, the Gulf states' financial firepower and diplomatic leverage can make an outsized difference. In Alexander, we have a trusted hand who knows the region inside out and can help clients in, or interested in, these markets navigate them successfully. We're glad to have him join our senior team.”
Crestview takes on mandates from the world's biggest brands, local not-for-profits and grassroots advocates to make change and have impact. Crestview counts Blackstone, McDonald's and Mastercard among its clients.
In the Gulf, Crestview is already advising energy clients in Abu Dhabi - with a growing team that includes GCC nationals - and has done work in the U.A.E.'s telecommunications industry.
