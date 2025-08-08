Israeli Security Cabinet Officially Approves Netanyahu's Gaza City Occupation Plan

Israel's Security Cabinet has reportedly approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to occupy Gaza City, according to Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing an unnamed Israeli official. The decision came after an overnight meeting held from Thursday to early Friday. As per the approved plan, the Israeli military will surround Gaza City and initiate the relocation of nearly one million residents to southern Gaza. A senior Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that the operation will focus on targeting“terrorist strongholds” in Gaza City before expanding into central refugee camps.

🚨🚨🚨Israeli prime minister's office: "The security cabinet approved the prime minister's proposal to defeat Hamas. The IDF will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones" Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) August 8, 2025

US Backs Humanitarian Efforts

In tandem with the military campaign, Israel, with backing from the United States and other global partners, aims to significantly increase humanitarian aid into Gaza, up to four times the current volume. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced that the US plans to establish 16 humanitarian aid centres modelled after those run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Internal Tensions Within Israeli Leadership

The security cabinet meeting follows a reportedly tense session earlier this week between Netanyahu's government and top military officials. Sources revealed to Reuters that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt Gen. Eyal Zamir expressed concerns over the proposed occupation plan. He emphasised the risks to soldiers and hostages still held by Hamas in areas potentially targeted by the operation.

Government insiders also hinted at a phased takeover strategy for parts of Gaza not yet under IDF control. This may involve issuing evacuation warnings weeks in advance to allow civilians time to flee before ground operations begin.

Six-Month Operation Timeline Expected

The proposed operation is expected to last a minimum of six months. According to a senior Israeli official, Netanyahu is convinced that this is the only way to dismantle Hamas. In a Thursday interview with Fox News, the prime minister stated Israel intends to“take over the entire Gaza Strip militarily, dismantle Hamas, and transfer control to another authority.”