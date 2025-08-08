Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Today Too Check Forecast

Rain Alert: Heavy rains continue across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with Hyderabad experiencing a cloudburst that brought the city to a standstill. Roads are flooded, traffic is disrupted, and officials have released emergency contact numbers.

Weather Update: Heavy rains have been lashing Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the past 24 hours. While several districts are experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall, Hyderabad witnessed a cloudburst, leading to widespread flooding and traffic disruptions. The Telangana government has issued emergency contact numbers for assistance.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep over the next five days. The IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on August 8 and 9, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph.

Telangana will experience cloudy skies throughout the day, with light showers in the morning and intensifying rain after 2 pm. Heavy rain is expected until 6 pm, with moderate rainfall continuing in southern Telangana until 2 am.

Andhra Pradesh is also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall today. Cloudy skies are predicted throughout the day, with light showers in north Andhra in the morning. The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several areas.

With the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea moving towards Madagascar and the one near Andaman weakening, the IMD predicts increased chances of rainfall due to low wind speeds.

Rayalaseema, Manyam, Alluri, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nellore districts are likely to experience thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall. The public is advised to take precautions against lightning strikes.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued warnings for moderate to heavy rainfall across Telangana, with Hyderabad city expected to experience intense downpours. Initial assessments suggest a cloudburst has already occurred in the city.

Light to moderate rain is expected in Hyderabad until 1:30 pm, followed by heavy rainfall until 6 pm. The Meteorological Department notes that wind direction changes may slightly alter rainfall timings.

CM Revanth Reddy, currently in Delhi, reviewed the situation with officials and directed immediate relief measures. A special control room has been set up at the Hyderabad Collectorate.

Officials' leaves cancelled

Revenue officials' leaves have been cancelled. Important contact numbers for rain-related assistance in the city are listed below:



Control Room - Emergency Numbers

Hyderabad District Collectorate: 040-2302813, 7416687878

NDRF: 8333068536

ICCC Complaints: 8712596106

Hyderabad Disaster Response Force: 9154170992

Cyberabad Traffic Police: 8712660600

Rachakonda Traffic Police: 8500411111, 8712662999

Electricity issues: 7901530966

RTC: 9444097000

GHMC: 8125971221 HMWSSB (Water Supply): 9949930003

#HyderabadRains Helplines ☎️NDRF: 83330 68536ICCC: 87125 96106HYDRAA: 91541 70992HYDTP: 87126 60600CYBTP: 85004 11111RCKTP: 87126 62999TGSPDCL: 79015 30966RTC: 94440 97000GHMC: 81259 71221HMWSSB: 99499 30003#Hyderabad #Rains #Helpline

- Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) August 7, 2025