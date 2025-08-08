Huma Qureshi's Cousin Fatally Attacked Over Parking Dispute

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was killed in Delhi's Nizamuddin area late on Thursday following a parking dispute.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. in Jangpura's Bhogal Bazaar lane when Asif was allegedly parking his two-wheeler. A quarrel broke out between him and another person, escalating into a violent confrontation. The attacker then assaulted Asif with a sharp weapon.

Asif was rushed to a hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. His family alleged that they had experienced disagreements over parking with the same party in the past, but this time the situation escalated fatally.

Asif's wife stated that her husband had returned home from work to find a neighbour's scooter parked in front of their house. She explained that when he asked for it to be removed, an argument began, during which the neighbour allegedly hurled abuses at him and fatally attacked him with a pointed object.

The Delhi Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the killing and recovered the weapon used. The accused were scheduled to be presented in court on Friday. Police are also questioning other neighbours and eyewitnesses to piece together the full sequence of events.

The incident comes less than a month after another violent parking dispute in Delhi's RK Puram area on July 14, where a bike mechanic allegedly set a man on fire by pouring petrol on him while he was sitting in his car. The victim, identified as Rahul Chauhan, was taken to the Trauma Centre by a PCR van for treatment.

Investigations into both cases are still underway.