Trading Radar For August 8: Titan, Airtel, Swiggy, Kalyan Jewellers, AU Small Finance Are On Stocks Watchlist

Indian equity markets made a remarkable recovery late on Thursday to close higher, led by advances in technology and pharmaceutical stocks.

The markets are likely to see a subdued start on Friday as investors stick to the sidelines, awaiting the developments of India's trade deal with the US as well as the status of crude imports. According to reports, Indian refiners have paused the import of the highly discounted Russian crude.

In geopolitical developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet Trump soon. The Russian Premier is also expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the end of the month.

At 8:30 am, the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edged up 0.03% to 24,639.5.

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today's session.

Stocks To Watch

Bharti Airtel: Promoter entity, Indian Continent Investment, plans to sell a 0.8% stake via a block deal worth around ₹9,310 crore, according to reports.

AU Small Finance Bank: Secured in-principle approval from the RBI to transition from a small finance bank to a universal bank.

Zydus Lifesciences: Gets its first Notice of Compliance from Health Canada for ZDS-Varenicline tablets (0.5 mg and 1 mg), an aid for smoking cessation.

Piramal Pharma: Reported a fire at a third-party warehouse in Telangana on August 6, affecting inventory worth about ₹45 crore; the blaze is now under control, and investigations are underway.

MSCI added Swiggy, Waaree Energies, Vishal Mega Mart, and Hitachi Energy India to its India Standard Index in the August 2025 review. Sona BLW and Thermax have been removed.

Earnings Impact

Titan Company: Reported a 52.6% rise in profit to ₹1,091 crore and a 24.6% revenue growth to ₹16,523 crore in Q1FY26.

LIC: Posted a 3.9% increase in profit to ₹10,957 crore, with net premium income up 4.7% and VNB margin expanding to 15.4%.

Biocon: Profit plunged 95.2% to ₹31.4 crore despite a 14.8% revenue rise to ₹3,941.9 crore, as other income fell sharply.

Ramco Cements: Profit surged 131.2% to ₹84.6 crore despite a slight 0.9% revenue decline.

Cummins India: Delivered a 40.4% profit jump to ₹589.3 crore and a 26.2% revenue increase to ₹2,906.8 crore.

BSE: Doubled profit to ₹539.4 crore while revenue surged 59.2% to ₹958.4 crore.

HPCL: Posted a mammoth 548.5% jump in profit to ₹4,110.9 crore despite a 2.7% dip in revenue to ₹1.1 lakh crore.

GIC Re: Recorded an 80.7% surge in profit to ₹2,530.6 crore, with net premium income rising 11.6% but commissions falling 14.6%.

KRBL: Profit rose 74% to ₹150.6 crore and revenue grow 32.1% to ₹1,584.4 crore.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure: Reported a 14.9% drop in profit to ₹41.2 crore despite a 4.8% revenue increase.

Crompton Greaves Consumer: Posted a 19.4% decline in profit to ₹122.3 crore and a 6.5% revenue drop.

Godrej Consumer Products: Profit rose 0.4% to ₹452.5 crore with revenue up 9.9% to ₹3,661.9 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers: Posted a 48.7% profit jump to ₹264.1 crore and 31.5% revenue growth to ₹7,268.5 crore.

Linde India: Registered a 5.7% fall in profit to ₹107.2 crore and a 12.6% drop in revenue to ₹571.1 crore.

Metropolis Healthcare: Reported an 18.7% profit rise to ₹45.1 crore and 23.2% revenue growth to ₹386.1 crore.

GSFC: Profit surged 58.7% to ₹138.6 crore, with revenue rising 1% to ₹2,184.4 crore.

Sun TV: Posted a 5.4% drop in profit to ₹529.1 crore and a 1.8% decline in revenue to ₹1,290.3 crore.

Global Health: Reported a 49.6% jump in profit to ₹159 crore and 19.7% revenue growth to ₹1,030.8 crore.

Medi Assist: Profit grew 19% to ₹22.4 crore with revenue up 13.6% to ₹190.6 crore.

GMM Pfaudler: Reported a 52% plunge in profit to ₹11.2 crore despite a 1.2% revenue rise.

Kalpataru Projects: Delivered a 154.4% profit jump to ₹213.6 crore and 34.5% revenue growth to ₹6,171.2 crore.

CE Info Systems: Recorded a 28.7% rise in profit to ₹46.1 crore with revenue up 19.8% to ₹121.6 crore.

PTC India: Reported a 44.2% profit rise to ₹195 crore despite a 12% fall in revenue.

Data Patterns: Saw profit drop 22.2% to ₹25.5 crore with revenue down 4.6% to ₹99.3 crore.

Indigo Paints: Posted a 2.2% dip in profit to ₹26 crore and a 0.7% drop in revenue.

Apollo Tyres: Reported a 95.7% profit slump to ₹12.9 crore despite a 3.6% revenue rise, impacted by higher exceptional losses.

NLC India: Posted a 42.6% profit jump to ₹797.6 crore with revenue up 13.2% to ₹3,825.6 crore.

Results Today

State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Grasim Industries, Siemens, Afcons Infrastructure, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, DOMS Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Lemon Tree Hotels, Manappuram Finance, Info Edge (India), Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, PG Electroplast, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Voltas, and Wockhardt, among others.

Active IPOs

All Time Plastics and JSW Cement

