RG Kar Rape-Murder Anniv: Week-Long Protests Planned In Bengal From Today
The body of the junior doctor, who was raped and murdered by civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, was found at the seminar hall of the hospital, on the morning of August 9.
While Sanjay Roy had already been sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court, there have been allegations of a larger conspiracy in the crime, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been investigating this angle.
However, the central agency was unable to complete its investigation into the alleged“larger conspiracy” behind the crime.
Apart from protesting against the state administration, the movement on the first anniversary of the rape and murder will also focus on the alleged inability of the CBI to complete a fool-proof investigation into the matter.
The parents of the victim have given a 'Nabanna Abhijan (march to the state secretariat)' call on August 9 and appealed to all political parties to join in the procession without their flags, demanding justice for their daughter on her death anniversary.
The victim's parents are in New Delhi to meet CBI Director Praveen Sood to express their grievances on the progress of the investigation by the central agency in the case of their deceased daughter.
"We are going to New Delhi to meet the CBI Director and our counsel in the Supreme Court, Karuna Nandi. There is a high possibility that we might have the chance to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the appointment for which we have already sought. We will request the CBI Director so that the central agency immediately files a supplementary charge sheet against those who are involved in the larger conspiracy behind the tragic end of our daughter," said the victim's father before leaving for the national Capital.
However, he confirmed that they will be returning to Kolkata by August 9 morning to participate in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' on that day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment