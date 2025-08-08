CM Mohan Yadav Meets Union Minister Scindia In Delhi, Discuss Flood Situation In MP

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the latter's official residence during a visit to the national capital late on Thursday night.

During the meeting, the two discussed various issues related to the state's development and the current situation in flood-affected areas, especially in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, which is Scinidia's parliamentary seat.

The Union Minister urged the Chief Minister to provide adequate compensation to those affected by the flood. He also urged the CM to provide funds to repair roads and bridges washed away due to heavy rain in his Lok Sabha constituency.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured that the state government will provide all possible help to those who lost their crops, houses, animals and other valuables due to the flood in the last week of July in Shivpuri, Guna and Ashoknagar districts," Jyotiraditya Scindia's office said in a statement.

The meeting came four days after both leaders had carried out an aerial inspection of flood-affected areas in Guna and Ashoknagar districts, where 29 people have died, Scindia had said after the aerial inspection.

Armed forces, NDRF, and SDRF teams have airlifted around 400 people and shifted them to relief camps set up at multiple locations in Guna, Shivpuri, and Ashoknagar districts.

Importantly, the late-night meeting came a day ahead of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's scheduled event to disburse relief funds to those affected by natural disasters, excessive rainfall, and floods in Madhya Pradesh.

The assistance will cover losses such as human casualties, livestock deaths, damage to houses, and other types of destruction. The disbursement will be done through a single-click transfer during a video conference from the Chief Minister's residence, 'Samatva Bhavan' in Bhopal, during which CM Yadav will also interact with some flood-affected people rescued.

Principal Secretary (Revenue Department) Vivek Porwal informed that relief assistance is being provided to those impacted by natural calamities, excessive rainfall, and floods during the 2025 monsoon season across various districts of the state.

Earlier on Sunday, the state government had informed that more than 252 people have died in the state so far during the current monsoon season. More than 29 of them died in Guna and Ashoknagar districts alone. In addition to the human casualties, 432 animals and 1,200 poultry birds have also died due to rain-related incidents.

Heavy rainfall has also damaged homes and infrastructure. A total of 128 houses were completely destroyed, while 2,333 suffered partial damage. Around 254 rural roads have also been damaged due to the rainfall, according to the statement's data. Around 4,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas, and they have been shifted to relief camps.

More than 50 relief camps have been set up in different parts of the state, most of them in Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar divisions.

To support the response efforts, the state government has allocated Rs 3,600 crore under the relief fund. Of this, Rs 28.49 crore has already been distributed through local authorities, Chief Minister Yadav said on August 3.