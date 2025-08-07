LEPAS L4 Makes Its Overseas Debut, Opening A New Gateway To Exquisite Life And Self-Pleasing Travel For Global Youth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) L4 rolled off the production line at Chery's Chinese factory on July 16, officially starting its global journey. Packed with cutting-edge technology, the L4 features a 13.2-inch central control and instrument display, paired with the Snapdragon 8155 cockpit chip and an exclusive APA + L2 intelligent driving experience, bringing advanced tech into every detail.

For the practicality, the L4 is flexible and user-friendly, offering 31 storage compartments (34 in the BEV version), foldable rear seats, versatile layouts, and elastic net pockets to meet diverse everyday needs. Its scenario adaptability is equally impressive: with 750kg towing capacity, a roof rack, dashcam, detachable camping lights, excellent passability, and abundant accessories, it effortlessly transitions between urban commuting and outdoor adventures.

Beyond its robust configuration, the L4 aspires to be a "fashionable companion" for young people exploring the world.

Its exterior adopts the "Leopard Aesthetic" -drawing inspiration from the dynamic muscle lines of leopards and pairing them with vertical-pupil headlights, achieving a balance of refined functionality and visual allure. The interior offers an "exquisite third space", where gentle color palettes and skin-friendly materials work in harmony to create a "healing cabin" for solo commuters and a "selfie-friendly zone" for outings with friends. Smart features like a voice assistant bring high-level intelligence to the mainstream, blending style with substance.

What empowers the L4 to offer a refined travel experience is the systematic strength of Chery Group. In 2025, Chery ranked 233rd on the Fortune Global 500 list, with cumulative exports surpassing 5 million units-becoming the first Chinese auto brand to reach this milestone.

L4 born to be globally with Chery's global network of R&D centers, an end-to-end supply chain, and a user base of over 17 million worldwide. Whether for urban lifestyle women, young professionals, newlyweds, or freelancers, the L4 delivers a travel solution that combines quality with individuality.

Photo -