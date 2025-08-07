MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Tools are available to support Brazilian companies in doing business in the Arab world, including services from organizations such as the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, the bank Banco do Brasil, and from agricultural attachés at Brazil's embassies. The topic was discussed this Thursday (7) in the webinar“Negotiations and opportunities with the Arab world,” held by Banco do Brasil with backing from the Arab Chamber.

“In the Arab world, we have booming markets that are investing in a wide variety of fields and regard Brazil as a friendly nation, a strategic partner with diplomatic, historical, and cultural ties,” said the Arab Chamber's Administrative vice president Daniel Hannun.

The head of the Arab Chamber's Dubai office, Rafael Solimeo, discussed the traits Arab businesspeople value.“The first thing an Arab will want to know is who you are. He wants to know who he's dealing with,” he said. Going over a business' history and providing proof of market credibility are key factors towards lasting commercial relations.

The deputy general manager of Banco do Brasil's branch in London, in the United Kingdom, Ecila Galhardi, said Arab countries are a promising market. The bank's London branch caters to the needs of Brazilian companies in Africa and the Middle East.

Brazil's agricultural attaché to Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia, Adriano Castro, discussed the markets Brazilian businesses can explore in the country. The general manager of Banco do Brasil's International Business Unit, Juliano Marcatto, also made a brief appearance.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Supplied

The post Services help companies sell to Arabs appeared first on ANBA News Agency .