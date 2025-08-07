Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NZDUSD Wave Analysis 7 August 2025


2025-08-07 11:05:57
(MENAFN- FxPro)

NZDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

– NZDUSD reversed from the support area

– Likely to test resistance level 0.6050

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed from the support area between the strong support level of 0.5880 (which has been reversing the price from May) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area created a clear daily Japanese candlestick reversal pattern, the Hammer, which initiated active correction ii.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the strongly bearish US dollar sentiment seen today, NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.6050 (top of wave 2 from July).

