GBPUSD Wave Analysis 7 August 2025

GBPUSD: ⬆️ Buy

– GBPUSD reversed from the support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3600

GBPUSD currency pair recently reversed from the support area between the strong support level of 1.3175 (former resistance from April) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support area was further strengthened by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

Given the clear daily uptrend, GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.3600 (which stopped wave B in July).