Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Solana Wave Analysis 7 August 2025


2025-08-07 11:05:57
Solana: ⬆️ Buy

– Solana reversed from support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 180.00

Solana cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support area between the pivotal support level of 160.00, lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse 1 from June.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous short-term ABC correction 2 from July.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Solana cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 180.00.

