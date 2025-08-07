Izotropic Corp. (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) Advancing Next-Gen Breast Cancer Imaging



Breast cancer continues to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer among U.S. women, excluding nonmelanoma skin cancer

Izotropic is preparing to revolutionize breast cancer imaging with its flagship IzoView Breast CT Imaging System In anticipation of future commercialization, Izotropic is initiating a strategic awareness and engagement campaign

Accurate detection and diagnosis remain critical challenges in the fight against breast cancer, especially for women with dense breast tissue where mammography falls short. Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) is at the forefront of addressing these gaps through its IzoView Breast CT Imaging System, a contrast-enhanced CT platform designed for enhanced screening precision. The company is actively preparing for the commercialization of IzoView, signaling a pivotal development in breast cancer imaging.

Breast cancer continues to be the most diagnosed cancer among U.S. women (excluding nonmelanoma skin cancer), with approximately 316,950 new cases of invasive breast cancer expected in women in 2025, along with 2,800 cases in men (ibn/zRTJQ ). The disease remains the second-leading cause of...

