Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) Launches Diamond Drilling At Swanson Project, Beacon Gold Mill Valuation Is Finalized



LaFleur Minerals has begun a fully funded, 5,000-metre diamond drilling campaign at its Swanson Gold Project in Quebec.

All required drilling permits have been received, including Forestry Intervention and Authorization to Intervene.

Independent valuation pegs Beacon Gold Mill's replacement cost at over C$71.5 million; Mill rehabilitation and commissioning estimated at C$4.1 million, presenting a low-cost path to near-term production. The company has expanded its land package to over 18,300 hectares, reinforcing its district-scale potential.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) , a Canadian near-term gold producer, has initiated diamond drilling at its Swanson Gold Project in the prolific Abitibi region of Quebec, following receipt of key permits. The program, covering at least 5,000 metres of drilling, is focused on priority targets within the Swanson Gold Deposit and other promising zones, including Bartec, Jolin, and Marimac. According to the company, these zones were identified through detailed geological and geophysical work, including magnetic surveys, induced polarization (“IP”), and soil geochemistry analysis ( ).

Drilling has already begun, and will test key structural, geological, geochemical and geophysical anomalies for additional gold mineralization potential, with additional details and assay results expected...

