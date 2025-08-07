First New Holland Cr11s Make Their Debut In The Fields Of Spain
These next generation combines are designed to transform the way crops are harvested. The new CR11 features maximum capacity, virtually zero grain losses, full automation, maximum energy efficiency and respect for the soil. It is very high-level technology at the service of the modern farmer.
The New Holland CR11 reaches unprecedented levels of efficiency and productivity, anticipating the challenges of modern agriculture, and rendering operations more sustainable and profitable.
A new era in Spanish agriculture
The arrival of the first two CR11s in Spain presents the beginning of a new era in harvesting for the country, in which technology, efficiency and sustainability go hand-in-hand.
New Holland reaffirms its commitment to the Spanish countryside, offering solutions that not only increase the profitability of farms, but also help to conserve the most valuable resource: the land.
Read the full story here .
