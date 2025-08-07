Sanctioning Facilitators Of Iran Sanctions Circumvention And Political Oppression

Today, the United States is designating 18 entities and individuals facilitating the Islamic Republic of Iran’s evasion of U.S. sanctions and continued repression of the Iranian people. Targets include financial and information technology (IT) firms, including one company that has enabled Iran’s security services to restrict ordinary Iranians’ internet access.

The United States will continue to deny Iran access to the international financial system as long as the regime persists in its destabilizing activities in the Middle East and around the world. We will use all available tools to combat Iran’s attempts to circumvent sanctions and repatriate illicit foreign revenue.

We emphasize that all transactions with sanctioned entities, including Iranian financial institutions, bring exposure to significant sanctions risks. The United States promotes accountability for those who seek to undermine international peace and security as well as human rights.

Today’s action is being taken by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13902, which targets Iran’s financial and petroleum and petrochemical sectors. This action implements National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, which orders a campaign of maximum economic pressure on Iran. For more information, please refer to Treasury’s Press Releases.