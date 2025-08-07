Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Federal Reserve Board Announces That It Is Seeking Individuals To Serve On Its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee

2025-08-07 11:00:13
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced that it is seeking individuals with a diverse set of expert insurance perspectives in life, property and casualty, and reinsurance issues to serve on its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC.

The IPAC is comprised of 21 members who serve staggered three-year terms and have diverse professional backgrounds, including insurance accounting, actuarial science, and insurance regulation.

Each year, the Board selects seven individuals to each serve three-year terms. The Board may select additional individuals to fill any term that is unexpired and vacated by an existing member.

Interested individuals may submit a statement of interest to the Board by Monday, October 6, 2025. The Board plans to announce the appointment of members later this year. Additional information about the selection process, including instructions on how to apply for IPAC membership, can be found in the Federal Register notice.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

