Dermrays Celebrates 13 Years Of Innovation With Advanced 810Nm And 1064Nm Diode Laser Hair Removal Technology
Key Highlights of DermRays' 13-Year Journey:
-
Universal Compatibility : Clinically tested for Fitzpatrick skin types I-VI, making it one of the few brands truly inclusive of all complexions.
Gender-Neutral Design : Empowering men and women alike to achieve smooth, hair-free skin with professional-grade precision.
Global Trust : Millions of satisfied users across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond, with a reputation for safety and efficacy.
Innovation Milestones : From adjustable energy levels to skin-cooling tech, DermRays continues to lead with user-centric innovations.
To celebrate this milestone, DermRays is launching exclusive anniversary promotions discounts for the entire month of August, 2025. Customers are invited to join the celebration by sharing their success stories using #DermRays13 .
"Thirteen years ago, we set out to democratize laser hair removal-making it accessible, safe, and effective for everyone," said Dr. Yang Lin , CEO of DermRays. "Today, we're proud to serve a vibrant community that reflects the beautiful diversity of our world."
For more information, visit DermRays' official website or watch their story on YouTube.
About DermRays
DermRays is a globally recognized beauty technology brand specializing in at-home laser hair removal devices. Combining medical-grade expertise with consumer-friendly design, DermRays empowers users to achieve salon-quality results in the comfort of their homes.
