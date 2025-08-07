403
Primelaze Introduces Revolutionary German Q-Switched Nd: YAG Technology For A Comprehensive Range Of Skin Treatments
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Primelaze collaborates with German dermatological laser pioneer Hypertech Laser Systems (HLS), introducing revolutionary BiAxis QS (Nano) & BiAxis Pico - Q-Switched Nd: YAG technology, a groundbreaking advancement in the field of aesthetic and medical dermatology. This state-of-the-art laser system boasts novel features aimed at enhancing treatment efficacy and safety for dermatological applications.
Q-Switched Nd: YAG Technology is designed to cater to all skin types and allows for a comprehensive range of treatments. From addressing a variety of dermal and epidermal pigmentation lesions to the effective removal of multi-coloured tattoos, this system provides versatility like never before.
Dr. Anurag Tiwari, a renowned dermatologist and laser expert, expressed his enthusiasm for this innovative technology, stating, "The introduction of the BiAxis QS (Nano) into our practices represents a significant leap forward in our ability to provide effective and safe treatments for our patients. This advanced laser system not only enhances treatment outcomes but also ensures a comfortable experience for clients. The Q-Switched technology excels in tattoo removal, effectively targeting and breaking down tattoo pigments of different colors. Skin rejuvenation or Laser Toning is another key application, where the laser helps in skin brightening by reducing the uneven pigmentation, stimulates collagen production, leading to improved skin texture and tone. Furthermore, it is used in the treatment of melasma, post-acne pigmentation, birthmarks, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. We can customize treatments for diverse skin types and concerns, ensuring optimal results for patients."
Renowned German expert Dr. Fedor Mayorov, PhD, who brings over 30 years of experience in medical laser systems development, emphasized the importance of high-performance technology, stating, "The precision and efficacy of this laser system position it as a leader in the global market. Its adoption by dermatologists and plastic surgeons in over 50 countries is a testament to its success in delivering outstanding clinical results."
With strong compliance to performance and safety regulations, it is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of modern medical practices, making it an ideal choice for dermatology clinics across India.
Mr. Arjun Sharma, Director, Primelaze, adds,“We are committed to delivering world-class technologies and products to Indian Aesthetic & Dermatology practitioners. Our mission is to empower dermatologists and enhance patient care through superior technology. This advanced laser is highly effective for the treatment of various types of pigmentation issues, including melasma, sunspots, and age spots. It can also address epidermal and dermal pigmented lesions, making it suitable for treating conditions such as freckles, lentigines, or birthmarks.”
About Primelaze Private Limited:
Primelaze is India's leading dermatological solutions provider, focused on delivering advanced global technology and services to medical professionals. Founded in 2016, the company has quickly established itself as a market leader, thanks to the expertise of co-founders Mr. Dhinesh R and Mr. Arjun Sharma, with combined experience of over 30 years in technology and customer service. Backed by rigorous clinical testing and support from over 2000 doctors, Primelaze continues to expand across India, offering state-of-the-art aesthetic technology and skin health products designed for superior patient outcomes.
