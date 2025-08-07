Automotive Smart Antenna Market Worth $5.2 Billion By 2030, Globally, At A CAGR Of 10.9%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The increased demand for connected car features, in-vehicle infotainment, autonomous vehicles, and safety norms has increased the adoption of smart antennas globally. The smart antennas also provide high-speed, low-latency communication and real-time data exchange, making them suitable for the upcoming 5G technology.

Very High-frequency smart antennas are projected to showcase the highest demand over the forecast period.

The very high frequency ranges between 800 MHz and 2000 MHz. This frequency band is commonly used for various wireless communication services, including mobile networks (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), GPS, and other wireless applications. Navigation-related features are prominent and leading applications in the automotive sector. The growing concerns over traffic congestion and features like finding the best routes have made car navigation widely accepted globally. With the increased number of embedded systems, cars equipped with in-built navigation systems are growing globally. Today, navigation has become a necessary feature of vehicles.

Many countries have restricted the usage of overseas satellite navigation systems due to security reasons. Hence, a smart antenna for navigation systems needs to support GPS of respective countries such as GALILEO by Europe, GLONASS by Russia, BeiDou by China, QZSS by Japan, and IRNSS & Navigation with Indian Constellation (NAVIC) by India. Additionally, conventional cellular connectivity is expected to make the segment the largest in the automotive smart antenna market. Companies like TE Connectivity, Hirschmann, Telex, and Stratocell offer very high-frequency antennae for premium vehicles.

Compared to higher frequencies, these bands offer better penetration through buildings, foliage, and other obstacles, crucial for reliable connectivity in urban and rural environments. The increasing integration of advanced features in SUVs and premium vehicles, such as infotainment systems, telematics, navigation systems, and connectivity services, contributes to the need for more sophisticated antennas. Hence, the 800 MHz to 2000 MHz frequency range is crucial for various applications in automotive smart antennas, offering a balance between range, data capacity, and established technology, holding the largest market share in the frequency segment.

ECU is the fastest-growing component for the automotive smart antenna market

The ECU is an alliance of electronic components with internal pre-programmed and programmable chipsets used to control one or more units in a vehicle. With the advent of intelligent cars, the automotive sector is moving toward a connected future. The ECU of a smart antenna includes hardware and software components that perform diverse functions for communication. As connected cars and autonomous driving technologies evolve, ECUs will become even more critical. They will handle advanced data processing, decision-making, and communication protocols, making them the driving force behind smart antenna performance and capabilities.

Smart antennas often require dedicated ECUs for managing antenna functions like signal processing, data routing, and communication with other systems. These ECUs integrate seamlessly into the overall E/E architecture, facilitating efficient data flow and optimal antenna performance. The Smart antennas rely on communication with other ECUs and the overall E/E architecture to access vehicle data like GPS location, V2X communication, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), and dynamically adjust to optimize antenna performance in challenging environments.

Key players actively invest in R&D to manufacture ADAS and autonomous driving features, which require powerful vehicle ECUs. These advancements rely on powerful ECUs within smart antennas for data processing and communication.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing automotive smart antenna market.

The Asia Pacific region stands out as the fastest-growing market for automotive smart antennas, propelled by several key factors. The region has witnessed a surge in automotive production and sales, with a growing demand for connected and technologically advanced vehicles. Countries like China, Japan, and India are the fastest-growing markets in the APAC region, with high sales of SUVs and premium vehicles. According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, the Asia Pacific region had a sales growth from 39.1 million vehicles in 2021 to 44.7 million in 2023 for the key countries. Also, consumers are highly seeking enhanced connectivity features, and the automotive OEMs in the Asia Pacific are actively incorporating smart antenna systems to meet these demands. Automakers like MG India with their vehicle Hector 2023 model have offered rear seat entertainment unit, online navigation, in-car infotainment system, ADAS, TPMS, 360-degree camera, cellular connectivity, remote vehicle control, over-the-air (OTA) updates, etc.

Moreover, the rapid urbanization and adoption of smart city initiatives in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have accelerated the integration of smart technologies in automobiles, contributing to the robust growth of automotive smart antennas in the region. For instance, in China, companies like Huawei and ZTE have invested in 5G infrastructure to support V2X communication, aiming to enhance connectivity for various applications, including smart transportation and autonomous vehicles. Also, companies like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and others in India are expanding and upgrading telecommunication infrastructure, including deploying 5G networks to support V2X communication for vehicles.

Also, the leading automotive manufacturers in the region, such as Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai, TATA, Mahindra, have made substantial R&D investments to deploy cutting-edge smart antenna technologies in their vehicles, which offer in-vehicle infotainment systems, ADAS systems with Level 1, 2 in some mid variants and high variants in passenger cars for safety purpose. For instance, Audi (Germany) launched its new Q8 with level 2 automation in 2023, and Honda (Japan), in March 2021, unveiled a limited batch of its flagship Legend sedan, becoming the world's first carmaker to sell a vehicle equipped with certified level 3 self-driving technology. Hence, these factors have made Asia the fastest-growing region, with remarkable growth in automotive smart antennas. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for connected vehicles, rapid technological adoption, and strategic investments by key industry players.

What are the main drivers of growth in the Automotive Smart Antenna Market?



Rising Integration of Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

Increasing adoption of V2X (vehicle-to-everything), cellular connectivity, and ADAS/autonomous driving systems necessitates advanced smart antenna solutions for robust and reliable communication.

Growing Demand for Infotainment and In-Vehicle Connectivity

Consumer preference for seamless infotainment, navigation, Wi-Fi hotspots, and streaming services in vehicles is driving automakers to integrate multifunctional smart antenna systems.

Stringent Safety and Regulatory Requirements for Vehicle Communications

Regulatory norms mandating eCall, emergency response, and advanced telematics in many regions are leading OEMs to adopt more sophisticated antenna architectures.

Expanding Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Adoption

EVs and hybrids, often equipped with the latest digital platforms, require smart antennas for over-the-air updates, battery monitoring, and connectivity features crucial for modern fleet management.

Growth of Over-the-Air (OTA) Upgrades and Remote Diagnostics

Automakers increasingly leverage smart antennas to enable OTA software updates, telematics, and predictive maintenance, enhancing both consumer experience and operational efficiency.

Increasing Use of Multiple Frequency Bands (4G/5G, GNSS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi)

The proliferation of communication bands and requirements for simultaneous data streams promote the adoption of integrated, multi-band automotive smart antennas.

OEM and Tier-1 Collaboration with Technology Providers

Partnerships between car manufacturers, Tier-1 suppliers, and telecom/tech firms are accelerating the development of next-generation smart antenna modules with integrated electronics and software platforms. Consumer Demand for Luxury, Premium, and Next-Gen Vehicle Features

High-end vehicles lead the uptake of smart antenna technology, creating downstream demand in the mass-market segment as features become standard.

Which regions and countries are leading in Automotive Smart Antenna Market adoption?

North America



United States: Leadership in connected vehicles, a strong base of ADAS/autonomous vehicle development, and regulatory telematics requirements propel adoption. Canada: Growing investments in next-gen vehicle platforms and smart mobility projects support the aftermarket.

Europe



Germany, France, UK, Sweden: High concentration of premium and technologically advanced automakers who are early adopters of smart antenna systems. Northern Europe/Scandinavia: Accelerated implementation of C-V2X and 5G infrastructure with supportive government policies.

Asia-Pacific



China: Rapid expansion of smart/connected vehicles, a massive domestic automotive industry, and strategic 5G rollouts drive demand.

Japan & South Korea: Innovation leaders in infotainment, telematics, and in-car connectivity; early adopters via homegrown OEMs and export-focused suppliers. India: Emerging opportunities due to connected car programs and government-connected transport initiatives.

Middle East & Africa

UAE, Saudi Arabia: Early investments in smart city and connected infrastructure projects are driving adoption of advanced automotive antennas, particularly in luxury and fleet vehicles.

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico: Gradual growth steered by vehicle modernization, cellular network expansion, and increased imports of vehicles equipped with integrated smart antenna systems.

Who are the top players in the Automotive Smart Antenna Market?





Continental AG (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Forvia (France) Ficosa Internacional SA (Spain)

The passenger car segment is estimated to be the largest market during the forecasted period. Ultra-high frequency is the fastest-growing frequency segment for the automotive smart antenna market. Asia Pacific Region Holds the Largest Share of the Automotive Smart Antenna Market.

