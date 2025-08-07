Metavista3d Engaged To Provide Spatial Display Demonstration Units

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) -announces that it currently has binding arrangements with customers on the production and delivery of demonstration units and test projects representing cumulative gross revenue of approximately CAD $4.5 million, prior to aggregate research, development and production costs of approximately 70% of the gross revenue.

"We've seen strong and consistent interest from customers and partners," said Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D.

