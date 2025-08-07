403
Pres. Trump To Host Historic Azerbaijani-Armenian Summit On Fri
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump said he would be hosting the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, at the White House tomorrow, Friday, for "a Historic Peace Summit."
"These two Nations have been at War for many years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people," President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"Many Leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to "TRUMP." My Administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time.
"Tomorrow, President Aliyev AND Prime Minister Pashinyan will join me at the White House for an official Peace Signing Ceremony," Trump noted.
"The United States will also sign Bilateral Agreements with both Countries to pursue Economic opportunities together, so we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus Region.
"I am very proud of these courageous Leaders for doing the right thing for the Great People of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It will be a Historic Day for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and, THE WORLD," he added. (end)
