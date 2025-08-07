Market Forecast News: Pressure Monitoring To Hit $25.48B By 2032 Marketsandmarketstm.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global, valued at US$13.63 billion in 2024 stood at US$14.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2032, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$25.48 billion by the end of the period. This expansion is powered by the global rise in chronic conditions such as, and, along with accelerated innovation in

Why Is the Pressure Monitoring Market Booming?

Rising Chronic Disease Burden: Conditions like hypertension affect over 1.28 billion people worldwide, necessitating round-the-clock monitoring.

Aging Population: Older individuals are more prone to cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, increasing long-term monitoring needs.

Technology Evolution: Smart devices, wearables, and Bluetooth-enabled monitors are improving patient comfort and enabling remote healthcare.

Demand for Non-Invasive Devices: Safer and more convenient, non-invasive solutions are gaining widespread clinical and consumer adoption.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Which Products Are Driving the Market?

Blood pressure monitoring devices dominate due to:



Hypertension prevalence

Home-based monitoring preferences

Tech-integrated solutions (Bluetooth, mobile apps, real-time alerts) High patient engagement with self-monitoring tools

Why Are Non-Invasive Monitoring Devices in Demand?



Preferred for outpatient and home use

Eliminate risk of complications from catheterization

Offer comfort, speed, and safer diagnostic options Increasingly adopted in chronic care, aged care, and telehealth models

Which Therapeutic Areas Fuel Demand?

Cardiovascular disorders are the top application segment:



Require continuous monitoring of blood pressure

Monitor conditions like heart failure, arrhythmias, and hypertension

Reduce risks of stroke, cardiac arrest through early detection Rise in sedentary lifestyles, stress, and unhealthy diets fuels demand

Who Are the Key End Users?

Hospitals account for the largest share:



Critical care, surgery, emergency units demand high-accuracy systems

Hospital systems integrating smart monitoring, AI analytics, and EHRs

Government investments and reimbursement support boost adoption Hospitals need advanced, real-time solutions for diagnostics and treatment planning

Regional Spotlight: Why Is North America Leading?



High incidence of lifestyle-related conditions (hypertension, obesity, cardiac issues)

Rapid adoption of wearable monitors and home care devices

Strong telehealth infrastructure and post-pandemic shift to remote monitoring

Advanced healthcare IT, AI integration, and EHR-compatible systems Backed by innovation from key companies and supportive health policies

People Also Ask: Snippet-Ready Market FAQs

Q: What is pressure monitoring and why is it important in healthcare?

A: Pressure monitoring involves tracking vital pressure levels like blood, intraocular, or intracranial pressure to detect and manage conditions such as hypertension, stroke, or trauma in real-time.

Q: Which devices dominate the pressure monitoring market?

A: Blood pressure monitors lead due to their widespread use in hospitals and homes, especially for managing cardiovascular conditions.

Q: Why is non-invasive pressure monitoring growing fast?

A: It offers patient comfort, reduces risk, and supports long-term monitoring-ideal for outpatient and home healthcare models.

Q: Which region has the highest pressure monitoring adoption?

A: North America leads due to tech innovation, high disease burden, and the rise of remote patient monitoring tools.

Leading Companies in the Pressure Monitoring Market

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)



Offers integrated patient monitoring systems and mobile-enabled solutions

Combines smart alarms and clinical decision tools Focuses on reducing care variation and improving response time

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)



Specializes in high-precision monitoring for ICU and emergency care

Seamless integration with hospital systems Known for ergonomic designs and user-friendly interfaces

Omron Corporation (Japan)



Leader in consumer blood pressure monitors

Combines sensor innovation with automation for accuracy and usability Strong global distribution and telehealth compatibility

Other Prominent Players:



Medtronic (US)

Abbott (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Baxter (US)

BD (US)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Nihon Kohden (Japan)

Boston Scientific (US)

A&D Company (Japan)

Zeiss Group (Germany)

Microlife Corporation (China) iHealth Labs (US) and many more.

Strategic Insights & Market Outlook

The future of pressure monitoring is smart, patient-centric, and preventive . As global healthcare shifts toward remote care and early intervention, non-invasive, wearable, and connected monitoring solutions will be critical. Healthcare providers, device manufacturers, and policymakers must collaborate to scale adoption, drive affordability, and ensure data-driven decision-making.

