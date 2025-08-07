CHLA Applauds Governor's 2025 Retail Crime Prevention Efforts

CHP-led Task Force's results making California safer for visitors

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of California's more than 6,000 hotels and 235,000 hotel employees, the California Hotel and Lodging Association released this statement in response to Gov. Newsom's announcement that the CHP-led Organized Retail Crime Task Force so far in 2025 has made 706 arrests and recovered nearly 150,000 stolen goods valued at an estimated $8 million.

"Gov. Newsom's Organized Retail Crime Task Force is making significant strides towards making California a much safer place for the millions of annual visitors, our retail and hotel communities, and all Californians," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President and CEO of CHLA. "The collaborated efforts between state and local law enforcement are making a clear impact and are improving the outlook of major tourist destinations such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

About the California Hotel and Lodging Association

The California Hotel and Lodging Association is the leading resource and advocate for California's more than 6,000 hotels, motels and boutique inns that employ more than 235,000 workers. CHLA, established in 1893, is the largest state lodging industry association in the nation and is a partner with the American Hotel & Lodging Association. For more information, go to .

Pete Hillan

[email protected]

831-227-5984

SOURCE California Hotel & Lodging Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED