Built For Growth: Southern Nevada Secures High- Impact Projects With $174M+ In Investment And 375+ New Jobs

Southern Nevada is cementing its position as a center for advanced manufacturing, technology, and logistics, as five companies are poised to launch or expand their operations in the region. These projects received approval at the August 7th Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED), quarterly Board meeting, and will inject over $174 million in new capital investment and create more than 375 high-quality jobs, strengthening Nevada's economy and community ties. A total of seven companies, five in Southern Nevada, received approval from GOED today for a combined $11.2 million in tax abatements. In return, the seven companies are committing to creating 696 new jobs statewide over the next five years, with average wages topping $43 an hour. These projects also are expected to generate over $82 million in new tax revenue for Nevada over the next decade.

“The seven companies that have been approved today for abatements will generate hundreds of high-paying jobs and millions in investment into Nevada,” said Governor Joe Lombardo.“These investments reflect our ongoing commitment to creating good-paying jobs for Nevadans and building a strong, diverse economy in our state.”

Representing a diverse roster of industries, the following companies are set to invest in Southern Nevada with support from GOED, local municipalities, and LVGEA:

Carson Manufacturing LLC

New Operation | Las Vegas

A veteran-owned and operated manufacturer specializing in precision metal parts, Carson Manufacturing is relocating its headquarters and production from Mexia, Texas to a new 50,000-square-foot facility in Clark County in Las Vegas. Serving the automotive, aerospace, defense, and heavy equipment sectors, Carson's expansion underscores its commitment to revitalizing American manufacturing, supporting veterans, and fostering opportunity for the workforce.

The company will create 50 skilled jobs, paying an average of $32 per hour, with a capital investment of $10.2 million.

“Carson Manufacturing LLC is a veteran-owned and operated precision metal parts manufacturer proudly located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Originally founded and operated in Mexia, Texas, Carson Manufacturing made the strategic decision to relocate to Las Vegas to better serve its employees and business operations. The move was driven by Nevada's strong infrastructure, favorable business climate, and long-term economic opportunities-ultimately creating a more sustainable future for our workforce and partners,” said Robert Nikora, Director, Carson Manufacturing.

Cintas Corporation

New Operation | Henderson

Cintas is investing $17.9 million to establish a specialty cleanroom facility in Henderson-one of only six of its kind in North America. The project involves converting a retrofit corporately owned site into a state-of-the-art cleanroom site that will serve high-tech industries such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, aerospace, and medical devices.

The project will create 22 high-quality jobs with an average wage of $33.63 per hour.

“Our Henderson, NV Cleanroom facility will support high-growth industries located on the West Coast, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturing, compounding pharmacies, electronics manufacturing, aerospace and defense, nanotechnology, semiconductors, automotive, and optics,” said Sowmya Aggarwal, VP of Taxation, Cintas.

Crocs, Inc.

Expansion | North Las Vegas

Global footwear leader, Crocs is significantly expanding its North Las Vegas operations with a new 1 million-square-foot fulfillment and distribution center. The facility will serve as a key hub for Crocs and Hey Dude products across the U.S., consolidating distribution, improving delivery times, and optimizing inventory management.

This $90 million investment will create 40 full-time jobs at an average wage of $34.03 per hour.

“We are proud of our existing footprint in Nevada and have found the state to be a highly supportive and strategic location for our business. Building on this success, we are planning a significant expansion that will involve a capital investment of approximately $90 million and the creation of 40 new full-time positions,” said Tyler Baron, Senior Director of Income Tax, Crocs

Emisha Innovation s

New Operation | Las Vegas

Emisha Innovations, an emerging tech and manufacturing startup, is investing $55.4 million to establish operations focused on semi-conductor technology and advanced computing systems. With plans to hire 250 employees at an average wage of $50.15 per hour, Emisha will play a key role in expanding Nevada's innovative ecosystem.

“Emisha Innovations is a U.S.-based technology company developing advanced photonic logic processors, hybrid semiconductor architectures, and AI-integrated computing platforms. Our flagship product, the Sol-X processor, represents a major leap in performance and energy efficiency using photonic circuits, and we believe Nevada offers the ideal ecosystem to build and scale this technology,” said Jerritt Thomas, CEO, Emisha Innovations

Sport Squad, Inc.

New Operation | Henderson

Sport Squad, the parent company of popular gaming brands including JOOLA, is establishing an 85,000-square-foot primary distribution facility in Henderson. The project represents a $1.1 million investment and will create 13 skilled jobs with an average wage of $33.08 per hour. The new location will enhance the company's national distribution capabilities while supporting its mission to promote healthy lifestyles and interactive fun for families.

“Our new facility in Henderson, Nevada will serve as our primary distribution hub, representing a significant investment by JOOLA that will benefit both our brand and the local community. We are committed to being an active part of the Henderson community by promoting healthy lifestyles and supporting local families,” said Joshua Kim, Director of Global SCM and Operations, Sport Squad, Inc.

“These five projects reflect the incredible momentum we're building across Southern Nevada,” said Betsy Fretwell, Interim President & CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA).“From advanced manufacturing to tech innovation and logistics, companies are choosing to grow here because of our strong infrastructure, collaborative business environment, and deep talent pipeline. These investments don't just create jobs; they strengthen the fabric of our communities and position Nevada for long-term economic resilience.”

These investments highlight Southern Nevada's competitive advantages, capable workforce, and commitment to innovation and community engagement. By welcoming these new and expanding companies, Nevada continues to drive economic growth and opportunity statewide.

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2025-2026. To learn more, visit

