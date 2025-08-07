Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Worth $8.44 Billion By 2030, At 4.0%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The anhydrous hydrofluoric acid (AHF) market is growing as a result of its critical uses in a broad range of industries, leading in the manufacturing of fluorine-based chemicals, aluminum industry processing, and high-performance fluoropolymers and refrigerants production. The increasing demand for fluorinated compounds, leading in the electronics and pharmaceutical sectors, based on AHF as raw material, is one of the key drivers of growth. In addition, with higher urbanization and industrialization rates, especially in emerging markets like China and India, there is a higher demand for catalysts and fluorocarbons in industries-two of the major sectors consuming AHF. Opportunities in the AHF market are highly associated with progress in semiconductor manufacturing, where ultra-high purity chemicals are needed. Furthermore, with tightened environmental regulations in developed countries, there is increased emphasis on improved and less environment-friendly fluorination technologies, creating opportunities for AHF alternatives that are safer or more efficient manufacturing methods

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on“Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market”

267 - Market Data Tables

66 – Figures

273 - Pages

List of Key Players in Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market:

Honeywell International Inc. (US),Solvay (Belgium),LANXESS (Germany),Orbia Flour & Energy Materials (Mexico),Zhejiang Yonghe Refrigerant Co.,Ltd. (China).Stella Chemifa Corporation (Japan),Donguye Group Ltd. (China),SRF Limited (India),Gulf Flour (UAE), BASF (Germany),Navin Flourine International Limited (India)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market:

Transition to smaller nodes and 3D architecture accelerates demandHigh toxicity and handling risksGrowing investments in clean energy solutions (e.g. Lithium-ion batteries)Dependence on high-quality fluorspar in the production of AHF

Get Sample Pages:

Key Findings of the Study:

High-purity grade holds the largest market share in the AHF market due to its vital role in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Integrated circuits, photovoltaics or solar cells, LEDs, and other micro-electronic products require ultra-clean processing conditions and a very high purity chemical input into the required process. High-purity AHF with extremely low levels of both, metallic and non-metallic impurities are needed for cleaning silicon wafers, etching glass, and removing oxides from semiconductor surfaces during manufacturing. Due to the current worldwide growth in demand for high-performance electronics such as 5G, integration of AI, smart devices, and electric vehicles (EVs), the semiconductor industry is rapidly growing. This increase is directly leading to the high demand for high-purity AHF. In this industry, even trace contamination by lower-grade acids will impact microchip yield and performance, making high-purity acid the only option.

Fluorite-based type segment is the most abundant and cheapest calcium fluoride (the starting raw material for producing AHF, which is found in many parts of the world, such as China, Mexico, South Africa, and Mongolia, and therefore is easier to find buyers at competitive prices. Analyzing the purchasing options that exist guarantees a reliable, and economically feasible sourcing route for possible inputs for AHF production. The industrial process for synthesizing AHF, typically through reacting fluorspar with sulfuric acid, is well understood, energy efficient, and scalable, with the potential to produce bulk scale volumes of AHF at a low unit cost. Fluorite-based AHF technology is mature, encourages adoption industry-wide, reduces technical barriers to market entry, and provides economies of scale.

Get Customization on this Report:

The direct sales segment dominates the AHF market because of the uniquely deadly properties of anhydrous hydrofluoric acid that require no compromises in safe, controlled, customized, transportation, and handling procedures. Because AHF is a dangerous combination of exceedingly corrosive, toxic, and reactive components, it makes it impractical for a third-party and absolutely not appropriate for retail at a scale. Once manufacturers sell and distribute products like AHF directly to end users, such as refiners, semiconductor fabs, or chemical plants, the entire supply chain can be managed from "cradle to grave" by the manufacturer directly, including all packaging, storage, transporting, and unloading procedures for AHF. Direct sales relationships often include long-term contracts, allowing customers to be trained by the supplier's personnel, providing safety systems to the customer, and allowing the customer to initiate proper emergency response measures at their locations.

The catalyst segment leads the AHF market primarily due to required utilization in petroleum refinery alkylation processes. Alkylation converts low molecular weight alkenes (butylene and propylene) and isobutane to alkylate, a high-octane component of gasoline. Catalyzing this process is necessary for the production of a cleaner burning, lower tailpipe emission fuel with suitable knock resistance to satisfy global fuel quality specifications. There is ongoing requirement for alkylate because of tightening regulations for environmental commitments, shifting global focus toward cleaner fuels, and ongoing global need for cleaner light-only fuels, resulting in constant construction projects in refineries notably alkylation units in emerging and developed areas. While many refineries utilize sulfuric acid alternative alklyations, the AHF-based alkylation offers easy sensitivity and reduces direct production cost, leading many refineries to continue to use and rely on hydrofluoric acid as their catalyst.

Browse Adjacent Markets Bulk Chemicals & Inorganics Research Reports

Related Reports:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: