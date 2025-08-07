Natbridge Resources Provides Clarifying News Release

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) -, announces that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), the Company is issuing the following press release related to its disclosure and promotional activities.

As a result of a review of an article (the "Article") disseminated on behalf of NatBridge and disclosure on NatBridge's website and investor deck, the BCSC raised a number of areas of concern that the Company is seeking to clarify herein. No current officer or director of NatBridge had knowledge of and had not approved the Article prior to its dissemination and, as a result, did not have the opportunity to review and/or revise any disclosure in the Article. The Article has been taken down at the request of the BCSC. NatBridge acknowledges its responsibility and commitment to review and approve all promotional materials issued on its behalf going forward.

Specifically, the BCSC identified a number of statements of concern, including statements relating to tokens being backed by real gold; statements related to gold resources being "verified" or "certified"; statements implying that the disclosed gold resources have economic viability; statements regarding that the intrinsic value of the tokens to be issued by NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold") being correlated to gold prices; statements that the title ownership was perpetual; and statements that an investment in NatBridge was low risk.

The Company is issuing this release to clarify its business operations and to clarify such statements.

NatBridge is actively engaged in seeking to acquire mineral properties with inferred, indicated or measured resources supported by technical reports prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Company's strategy is to specifically target mineral properties that it believes will satisfy the requirements established by NatGold for tokenization, with the intent that NatGold will acquire title to these properties in exchange for tokens issued by NatGold.

Upon acquisition of mineral properties, NatBridge may conduct additional exploration activities to further delineate or enhance the resource potential of the properties. Alternatively, the Company may present the mineral properties directly to NatGold for evaluation and confirmation that the properties meet NatGold's requirements tokenization (ie. for purchase in exchange for tokens). Once NatGold has accepted a mineral property for tokenization, NatBridge will transfer title ownership of the property to NatGold in exchange for NatGold tokens, which the Company intends to hold pending their sale on a recognized exchange or marketplace.

NatBridge emphasizes that its business model does not involve traditional mineral extraction or gold production. Any tokens issued by NatGold to NatBridge will not be backed by physical gold. For any properties acquired by NatBridge, NatBridge will obtain a NI 43-101 compliant technical report for each of the mineral properties defining the nature and extent of any inferred, indicated or measured resources.

The references in previous disclosure to "certification" or "verification" of resources pertain exclusively to the internal requirements established by NatGold prior to issuing tokens in connection with the purchase of mineral properties, and do not imply any additional certification under NI 43-101 or other recognized disclosure standards. The Company affirms that indicated, inferred or measured mineral resources are concentrations of gold bearing minerals that may have potential economic interest and are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability as defined by Canadian Institute of Mining standards.

The references in previous disclosure to the intrinsic value of the tokens to be issued by NatGold being correlated to gold prices does not comply with the provisions of 43-101. It is a term that is used by NatGold to refer to a benchmark. The value of the tokens will be established on any exchange or marketplace that develops for the tokens.

NatBridge will focus exclusively on acquiring mineral properties where ownership is not subject to any additional on ongoing conditions, like conducting additional exploration work or the payment of annual lease or license fees (although most mineral properties will be subject to some further fee or tax in order to maintain ownership). The reference to "perpetual" was meant to refer to mineral properties that are not subject to any of these types of ongoing conditions, having been legally acquired other than by a lease or license that is subject to expiration.

Similar to any other early stage company, any investment in our Company is not low risk. Our business model entails numerous risks and uncertainties as indicated in filings on SEDAR+.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTC Pink: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company, also listed in the United States and Germany. NatBridge's primary focus is the acquisition of gold resource properties with inferred, indicated or measured resources supported by technical reports prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Company's strategy is to specifically target mineral properties that it believes will satisfy the requirements established by NatGold for tokenization, with the intent that NatGold will acquire these properties in exchange for tokens issued by NatGold. Through this approach, NatBridge operates at the intersection of gold investment, sustainable business models, and the emerging field of real-world asset tokenization, while seeking to mitigate the environmental, social and financial impacts typically associated with conventional mining practices.